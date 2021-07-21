AG Shapiro takes Postmaster DeJoy to court over illegal cuts hurting seniors, veterans

Local News

by: Spencer Lee

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro believes Postmaster Louis DeJoy made “illegal changes.” Now, he wants the courts to take action.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood outside the James A. Byrne Federal Courthouse in Philadelphia on Wednesday to speak about his office’s motion to permanently block illegal conduct by the Postal Service in 2020.

Shapiro argues that actions from Postmaster Louis DeJoy directly caused delays that have damaged citizens’ trust and confidence in the mail. Shortly after this conference, Shapiro presented his oral argument in court for a final ruling on these actions.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News