The deadline to pass the Erie County budget is approaching and local agencies are making their case to keep their funding.

Erie County Council held a public hearing on the 2024 budget. Several agencies plead for why they should be able to keep their funding.

The council has less than a month to pass the budget now. One agency is advocating for money that supports Erie’s elderly community.

“The county funding is really critical to help us to continue to serve that growing need that’s out there for older adults, whether that’s at senior centers or whether that’s in-home services to prevent them having to go to a long-term care facility,” said Matthew Trott, director of the area agency on aging for GECAC.

“We’re here to listen. We want to make sure that everybody is taken care of. We want to make sure that folks that need to be fed are fed. We’re looking at a tax increase, so we have to be very, very careful,” said Brian Shank, president of Erie County Council.

The next public hearing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14.