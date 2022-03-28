(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An upcoming coordinated effort is hoping to curtail aggressive driving throughout the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Highway Safety Network are urging safe driving ahead of a coordinated enforcement day scheduled for March 30.

In 2020 5,615 crashes were attributed to aggressive driving, resulting in 91 fatalities and 401 suspected serious injuries, a coordinated news release said. Preliminary 2021 data shows aggressive-driving crashes may have increased by 40%.

“Troopers and local law enforcement will be conducting targeted enforcement with the goal of reducing the number of aggressive-driving crashes,” PSP Colonel Robert Evanchick said. “These crashes can be prevented by slowing down and limiting distractions behind the wheel.”

In 2020, troopers issued more than 107,000 speeding citations, including some 2,000 for driving 100 mph or faster. In 2021, those numbers saw an increase, with more than 129,000 citations, including 2,200 tickets for driving 100 mph or faster.

The news release notes that speeding reduces a motorist’s ability to react to changing traffic or road conditions, putting the driver, passengers and others on the road at risk.

In 2020, 24,978 speed-related crashes resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,387 suspected serious injuries.

The coordinated enforcement runs through April 24 focusing on speeding, distracted driving and work zone awareness.

PSP and 300 municipal agencies will concentrate efforts on roadways that are known to have a high number of aggressive-driving crashes using traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, work zone enforcement and multi-jurisdictional enforcement details to identify and cite aggressive drivers, the news release said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Aggressive driving involves heightened feelings of stress, anger or frustration that can lead to dangerous behaviors on our highways,” said Robert Schaeffer, executive director of the Highway Safety Network. “These behaviors can have devastating consequences. Drive patiently and be part of the solution, not the problem.”