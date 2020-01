One of the last pieces of privately owned land on Erie’s Bayfront is about to be sold.

Sources confirm to JET 24 Action News that an agreement is in place to sell the Gem City Marina to the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

So far, neither side is talking about the final price or what the Port Authority would do with the property, which has been owned by the current management since the mid 1990s.

The company has agreed to meet with the media Thursday afternoon.