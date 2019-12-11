Agreement in the works between the City of Erie and Erie Parking Authority

A deal is in the works to help the City of Erie balance the proposed 2020 budget.

The Erie Parking Authority will provide the city with $500,000 for the upcoming year. This comes through the agreement of the authority paying the city $400,000 and then letting the city keep $100,000, which was supposed to be used to pay for parking enforcement.

“Its a very good feeling the cooroperation. I really appreciate the parking authority and their group. All of them stepping up and doing it. We are going to have some serious conversations with them finacially between the parking authority and the city is very complicated, so we are going to try and get together on both sides,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Erie City Council has yet to vote on this matter. They’re scheduled to meet Thursday night for a budget session.