Agreement reached over property left in former Erie Maennerchor Club

An apparent agreement has been reached over an ongoing dispute over items being stored at the now closed Maennerchor Club.

A court hearing had been scheduled for Monday, but a late morning agreement has apparently made that hearing unnecessary.

The issue is whether the ownership of the stored equipment is from the Maennerchor Club transfered to the building owner Jose Reyes when the club closed.

Owner Julio Reyes has agreed to pay the former Maennerchor Club $10,000, and the former owners have 15 days to pick up the grand piano, business records and historic artifacts still at the club.

If the former owners don’t pick up their property in that time frame, they will have to file for an extension.

