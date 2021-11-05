AHA issues new advice to maintain healthy heart diet

A new study from the American Heart Association shows that a balanced diet and exercise is still good for your health, but there are a few extra steps you can take for your heart.

Most of the suggestions for a heart-healthy diet work for general good health too, like watching salt and sugar and overall calories.

But specific recommendations for heart health also includes finding alternatives for animal fats that can help prevent high levels of cholesterol.

“By tweaking the meat and potato diet more towards a plant-based diet, that will help people move in the right direction,” said Dr. Alice Lichtenstein from Tufts University.

If you want to learn more about the Heart Association’s suggestions for a heart-healthy diet, click HERE.

