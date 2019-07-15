AHN and Saint Vincent present Presque Isle Lifeguard Association brand new Jet Ski

The Presque Isle Lifeguard Association (PILA) was presented a brand new Yamaha Jet Ski today at ceremonies on Beach 8 at Presque Isle State Park.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Prehospital Care Services and Saint Vincent Hospital presented the Jet Ski to PILA as part of a series of nine classes presented to enhance the capability of lifeguards, and other park employees trained, to provide care to park visitors.

The classes included everything from first aid and CPR, to proper landing zone procedures when a helicopter is arriving for a patient.

PILA was given a 2019 Yamaha FX HO, which is larger, stronger model, capable of carrying three people and towing a patient if needed. A Jet Ski trailer was also included.

“I know I speak for everyone at Saint Vincent and for the entire AHN Prehospital Care team when I say we are extremely excited to be able to present this Jet Ski to the Presque Isle Lifeguard Association, who will then gift it over to the Presque Isle Lifeguards. These individuals- who play a vital role as our partners in prehospital care- put their lives on the line everyday to not only protect, but save the lives of those who visit Presque Isle. This Jet Ski can not only save a life, but it will help keep them safer as well,” said Jean Thompson, Prehospital Business Development Specialist with Allegheny Health Network.