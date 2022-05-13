The Department of Human Services and Allegheny Health Network announced the extension of Medicaid postpartum coverage.

Previously, Medicaid provided coverage to mothers for only 60 days. That coverage has now been extended to one year.

The extended postpartum coverage will give mothers and families access to health care providers for a longer period of time.

These resources will allow for more conversations on postpartum mental health.

“There’s this preconceived idea that having a baby is the best time of your life and is the happiest time in your life. That’s not always the case for some moms. It’s important to tell families what to look out for when we are so that they know how to get in touch with the specialized treatment that exists,” said Dr. Sarah Homitsky, Medical Director for AHN Women’s Behavioral Health.

The policy change went into effect as of April 1, 2022 under the American Rescue Plan Act.