AHN Cancer Institute announces new Chair

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has announced the new Chair of the AHN Cancer Institute.

David L. Bartlett, MD was appointed as the new Chair of the Cancer Institute May 1st and has opened his surgical practice at AHN’s Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie.

“It has been a pleasure to meet the people behind the AHN Cancer Institute and to see up-close their talent, compassion and commitment to outstanding patient care,” Dr. Bartlett said. “With the support of Highmark Health, the AHN Cancer Institute has made tremendous progress over the past few years in expanding access to community-based care, state-of-the-art technologies and innovative clinical trials, including through a unique collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center . I look forward to beginning the process of leading the AHN Cancer Institute to greater heights of excellence alongside the program’s many exceptional caregivers.”

At his clinic in Erie, Dr. Bartlett will see adult patients for the surgical treatment of abdominal cancers including gastric, pancreatic, colorectal and appendix cancers, as well as, care for sarcoma, neuroendocrine and liver tumors and peritoneal metastases.

Dr. Bartlett’s Pittsburgh based clinical practice will open in May 2021.