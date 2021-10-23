AHN Cancer Institute holds free cancer screening site

AHN Cancer Institute is coming with full force to beat any cancer from incoming patients.

The hospital is doing this by hosting a free cancer screening site.

We spoke with a patient while checking if the number of cancer patients have increased this past year.

“Well I found a sticker on the Times News on the Sunday edition and it sounded like something that would be a wise thing to do because everybody’s interested in cancer. Do I have it, don’t I have it, and this is free which is a good incentive for people,” said Beatrice Zimmerman, Patient.

78-year-old Zimmerman is one of many that you see getting screened for any breast, lung, and skin cancer.

Zimmerman said that shew had to take full advantage of the AHN Cancer Institute’s free cancer screening.

“I did two things today, head, neck, and skin, and I got a response from both of them and suggestions from both of them,” said Zimmerman.

Doctors are saying that it’s important to get screened early in order to beat time.

“A lot of women are behind, and we’ve seen a lot of abnormal paps recently you know, and it’s important to stay on top of those,” said Ellen Hancox, MD, Women’s Physician, AHN.

Dr. Hancox hopes that these free cancer screenings send a message to others on the importance of beating the silent disease.

“There is some data that we’re finding more advanced cancers over the last year you know, recently, simply because people have not been, you know, to their doctors, and they haven’t been able to come out and get their healthcare all caught up. Hopefully we get to stop some of that,” said Dr. Hancox.

At least 128 people showed up to the screening and the AHN Cancer Institute hopes to host more of these cancer screenings soon.

