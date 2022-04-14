It’s called a “one stop” shop in the fight against cancer, and the public is encouraged to take part.

Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute is offering free cancer screenings.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the AHN Health and Wellness Pavilion on Buffalo Road.

Screenings will be available for seven types of cancer:

Breast

Cervical

Colorectal

Head and neck

Prostate

Skin and lung

Doctors said the need for this type of event has increased recently.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the past couple of years and people advised not to visit medical facilities, many patients have missed or delayed their cancer screenings,” said Dr. Pritam Tayshetye, AHN Cancer Institute.

The screenings are free, but you do have to register by Monday, April 18, 2022.

You can do so by calling (814) 452-5960.