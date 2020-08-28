AHN Cancer Institute to offer virtual Care and Cosmetics program for cancer patients and survivors this fall

Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute’s Care and Cosmetics program will resume this fall as a virtual program.

Care and Cosmetics is a self-care and education program for cancer patients and survivors.

Classes will be offered Friday, September 11th from 10-11 a.m.; Thursday, October 22nd from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and Friday, December 11th from 10-11 a.m.

Classes are free to anyone with a cancer diagnosis, those newly diagnosed, in treatment, or survivors. They are open to the community and not limited to AHN patients.

Participants can call in from their phones or join via Zoom.

A trained cosmetologist will teach the classes and clinical staff will be available to answer any cancer-related questions. Participants will receive a makeup bag filled with products and a soft cap provided by Hair Peace Charities.

To register you can call 412-330-4045.