AHN director of pharmacy concerned with jump in COVID-19 cases

Friday was the largest single day count of COVID-19 cases in Erie County in months.

According to the Erie County Health Department, there were 58 new COVID cases reported Thursday, the highest single day jump since springtime.

“I think it’s a little scary,” said Michael Bailey, a resident of Erie. “I’m hoping that people are being safe and hoping things calm down a little bit.”

Medical experts say the best way to stop this jump from continuing is by getting a COVID vaccination shot.

“If anyone is hearing this and needs to be vaccinated, now is the time,” said Steve Henderson, the director of Pharmacy for the Allegheny Health Network (AHN). “Don’t waste another minute.”

Henderson said if you are on the fence on getting a COVID shot, talk to your doctor or people that have already been vaccinated.

“Have that conversation to address any hesitation you may have,” he said, “because again, now is the time to get vaccinated.”

Henderson said the jump in cases is worrisome.

“At this point, the large majority of infections are in unvaccinated individuals,” he said. “I don’t think that is anticipated given that folks that have been vaccinated have not contracted COVID-19 or developed serious disease.

“One of the most effective tools in combating that is and the spread in our community is to get vaccinated, both to prevent hospitalization of yourself and also spreading COVID-19 to others.”

AHN started vaccinating people back in December and has had 50 off-site vaccination events since then. During 814 Day on Saturday, they will have a vaccination clinic set up in Perry Square from 3 to 5 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.