A familiar face has been named as the new president and CEO of Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Grove City Hospital.

Effective May 7, Dr. Christopher Clark will take on the additional role. Dr. Clark currently leads AHN Saint Vincent in Erie and AHN Westfield Memorial Hospital in Westfield, New York.

He will continue to lead those hospitals as they will now be aligned under one management structure and said he is proud to continue serving the Erie area even with his new role.

“That is a great opportunity for me for sure, but most importantly for our team up here at AHN Saint Vincent. We are already working very closely with Grove City Hospital since they became a part of our network a couple years ago, so this is a step in that direction to create more synergy and collaboration,” said Dr. Christopher Clark, DO, MHA, president of AHN Saint Vincent.

Dr. Clark has been president of Saint Vincent since 2017 and is a lifelong Erie resident.