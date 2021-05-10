AHN opens Healthy Food Center for patients

One local hospital is joining in the fight against food insecurity by opening a Healthy Food Center for patients.

Through AHN Saint Vincent Hospital’s new healthy food center, patients who lack access to food can receive nutritious food items.

The food is purchased through Erie’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

AHN patient screenings reveal food insecurity is a problem throughout their health system. This means many families are having trouble putting food on the table.

The food center is an opportunity for patients who have experienced financial hardships to gain access to healthy foods and education on disease specific diets.

“Food is medicine and we understand that people cannot manage their chronic care conditions when they don’t have access to that healthy food. Being able to provide healthy food for patients is just another tool we have so that we can manage people’s chronic care conditions,” said Elizabeth Cuevas MD, Division Chief, AHN Center for Inclusion Health.

The Healthy Food Center will be open to patients Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.