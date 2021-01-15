AHN Saint Vincent administering first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to non-affiliate health care workers

Saint Vincent Hospital is in the process of administering dose one of the COVID-19 vaccine to many non-affiliate health care workers.

Officials with the hospital say since they have been able to vaccinate their own workforce, they now are able to ramp up the offering to independent non-AHN health care workers.

Shari Cooney is one of the 350 local health care workers that received dose one of the vaccine on Friday.

“Relief, really relief that we are moving forward. This is maybe, hopefully, a start to what can be normal, again.” Cooney said.

Non-affiliated providers include labs, home health care groups, and independent offices.

The Community Blood Bank is one local organization that is part of the vaccination process. Officials there say they are very grateful to be included.

“The need for blood never stops. If we don’t have people to draw that blood, you know, the cycle really does break down. It is just vital that our team is protected and we are just very grateful to be included.” said Deanna Renaud.

350 workers received the first dose on Friday. To date, they have provided over 4,200 doses including dose one and two. Hospital officials say the vaccine process will go on for the foreseeable future.

“We are actively planning with the Erie County Health Department and the other local health systems on how we can get the community and these independent groups vaccinated as quickly as possible.” said Stephen Henderson.

Henderson says since Erie County is still in phase one. Their focus is vaccinating health care providers.

“As supply becomes more available, we will be able to progress into 1B and 1C and phase two and open this up to more and more groups in the community eventually.” Henderson said.

