AHN Saint Vincent and Erie County 911 unveil new app that allows CPR trained citizens to help nearby cardiac arrest victims

AHN Saint Vincent and Erie County 911 have announced a new app designed to help save lives.

PulsePoint Respond is a free app that allows citizens to indicate they are CPR trained and willing to assist in case of an emergency. The app will notify that person if someone nearby needs CPR.

To sign up for PulsePoint Respond, you can take the following steps:

Go to your smartphone app icon, to the App Store or Google Play Type “PulsePoint Respond” into the search box Accept the app Agree to accept notifications and critical alerts Allow the App to determine your location Click “Follow” if you would like to follow emergent events in your community

A companion app, PulsePoint AED, allows organizations to report and update AED locations so that emergency responders, including nearby citizens, can find an AED close to them when a cardiac emergency occurs. The AED location data can be made available to dispatchers and anyone using the PulsePoint Respond app.

PulsePoint is a free-to-download mobile app, which:

alerts cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) trained citizens if a nearby person needs CPR so they may administer aid

helps build a comprehensive Automated External Defibrillator (AED) registry

informs the community of emergency activity in real time

“With PulsePoint, we hope to increase bystander involvement in time-sensitive medical calls by increasing the use of CPR and AEDs, while also keeping the community informed, in real time, of all emergency activities,” said Saint Vincent President, Dr. Chris Clark. “It gives our residents and visitors the ability to know when a cardiac arrest is occurring close by, locate AEDs in the area, and perform potentially lifesaving CPR while our personnel respond to the scene. It also shows them general information for all 911 calls to keep them better informed of what’s going on in our community.”

“In addition to nearby ‘CPR-needed’ notifications, PulsePoint subscribers can follow their local fire department and choose to be notified of significant events that may impact their family,” said emergency physician Jestin Carlson, MD. “These informational notifications provide an early and automatic heads-up to local threats such as wildland fires, flooding and utility emergencies. Improving situational awareness with PulsePoint can help build safer, stronger, and more resilient communities.”