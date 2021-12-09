AHN Saint Vincent Children’s Miracle Network kicks off Radiothon fundraiser

AHN Saint Vincent Children’s Miracle Network kicked off their 6th annual Radiothon fundraiser Thursday at Sam’s Club.

Money raised will help patients at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital receive their proper care. Families of patients will also receive services to help pay some of the out-of-pocket costs they incur while their children are treated.

“We provide gas cards for families who might have to travel back and forth in the community if their child has an extended NICU stay. Every child at Saint Vincent Hospital receives a special delivery package which has a sleep sack and a onesie. The sleep sack prevents the sudden infant death syndrome.” said Ashley Ross, Director for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Children’s Miracle Network also provides car seats for parents who may not have the means to provide those for their children.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists