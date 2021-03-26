AHN Saint Vincent holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Erie Insurance Arena

Meanwhile, more COVID-19 vaccines were administered through AHN Saint Vincent on Friday.

AHN Saint Vincent held a clinic at Erie Insurance Arena on Friday, hoping to vaccinate at least 2,000 people with the Pfizer vaccine.

The Director of AHN says she hopes many who may not have the opportunity to get vaccinated will have the chance to do so.

“This was a way for us to remove that barrier and have a trusted individual to reach out to them and ask them if they’ll like the vaccine and let them know they were qualified for it.” said Nina Ferraro.

“We will be administering about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine today, so today is the dose of one clinic and we’ll be returning in three weeks on Friday, April 16th.” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacy for AHN Saint Vincent.