Officials at AHN Saint Vincent hosted a reunion for families that have had children impacted by the NICU program.

The hospital is also recognizing 40 years of dedication from a retiring Physician, Dr. Sam Voora.

Over at the Erie Zoo on Saturday, a celebration was held to recognize Dr. Voora’s work with sick and premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Dr. Voora has helped multiple patients over the years. Many of the babies who were saved by Dr. Voora were present at the reunion.

“NICU babies come into the NICU and they are fighting for their lives. Children’s Miracle Network raises funds for the teeniest patients at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. We’re here celebrating all of our families who have survived and thrived,” said Emily Vommaro, Director of Children’s Miracle Network.