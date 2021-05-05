AHN Saint Vincent Hospital surpasses 50,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses

AHN Saint Vincent hospital reaching a milestone by surpassing more than 50,000 given doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Chris Clark, the president of AHN Saint Vincent, says the number is achieved by making the vaccine more accessible to people.

Clark says he has heard firsthand from patients about how much easier it was to get vaccinated by bringing the vaccine clinic to different places such as Union City and North East.

“So, by just bringing vaccines to communities, it was that much easier, a few steps away, or a short drive away from where people live in order to get access to the vaccine. It does truly work, the outreach clinics.” Dr. Clark said.

The next clinic will be at McDowell High School on Friday.