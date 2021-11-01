AHN Saint Vincent opens new interventional imaging suite

The next generation of imaging equipment will give surgeons a clearer picture of what is happening inside the body of a patient.

These pictures taken by the hospital shows the ribbon cutting at AHN Saint Vincent for a new interventional imaging suite.

The new facility is located next to the operating rooms so that surgeons can consult the images in real time

By getting clearer images in a less invasive manner, the facility can provide better service with reduced down time for the patient.

“The imaging that this suite will provide is really cutting edge therapies that are delivered though catheters and really small incisions from a minimally invasive perspective including cancer and other things at a higher lever with a really strong imaging guidance compared to what we had before,” said David Petrov, MD, AHN Interventional Radiology.

The technology is also expected to cut down on some hospital stays, making more beds available for COVID patients.

