A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Saint Vincent has released a COVID-19 update for the week.

Total number of COVID-19 tests taken at Saint Vincent locations: 1170 (Up 133 from last Friday)

Total number of positive tests: 44 (Up 5 from last week)

Total COVID-19 patient admissions to date: 7 (Up one from last week)

Current number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 0

COVID-19 related deaths: 2 total, no new deaths this week.