AHN Saint Vincent seeks support from public while collecting drawings for mosaic mural

AHN Saint Vincent was on hand at Liberty Park on Tuesday asking for the public’s help.

They are currently collecting individual drawings to eventually use in a mosaic mural to be shown in their lobby.

The effort has been happening at the shows each week and many drawings are still needed for the final piece.

The president of AHN Saint Vincent said that the project highlights the connection between the community and healthcare workers.

“We think this is a wonderful way to connect with the community and it’s also a way to connect to our healthcare team as well. We’ve had a number of our team contribute to this already. We’re collecting 10,000 drawings that will become part of this mosaic,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

To find out more on how you can take part in this project, click here.

