AHN Saint Vincent to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at Erie Insurance Arena

Efforts to vaccinate members of the Erie community continue. AHN Saint Vincent hospital is still looking to fill appointments at this vaccine clinic.

On Friday, AHN Saint Vincent will hold a vaccine clinic at the Erie Insurance Arena for those with appointments in Phase 1A. There are still spots available.

“We will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and we plan to administer about 2,000 doses.” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacy at AHN Saint Vincent.

Officials from local hospitals say they expect to see an increase in vaccine availability for those in Phase 1A.

“At least for the next month, our supply is going to be consistent. It makes planning of these events much more feasible because we know what supply we’ll receive.” Henderson said.

One official from UPMC Hamot agrees, saying they have begun to receive a more steady flow of vaccine this week.

“This week, we were able to, I think on Wednesday, we vaccinated 1,600 people. Today, we’re going to be vaccinating about 1,200. I think we have right around a thousand individuals scheduled tomorrow. Our clinics continue to be very full.” said Jason Chenault.

This Sunday at the Intermediate Unit 6 in Clarion, educators across the commonwealth can receive the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“1,225 individuals in the six IUs who are eligible based on having signed up through a survey last week.” said Dr. Michael Stahlman, Executive Director of Intermediate Unit 6.

For a link to sign up for AHN Saint Vincent’s clinic, you can learn more by clicking here.