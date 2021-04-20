AHN St. Vincent honors four physicians during their annual Doctor’s Day

Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent Hospital is honoring four physicians for their annual Doctor’s Day.

The 2021 honorees are cardiac surgeon Ross Peterson, Wayne Jones, Howard Nadworny, and Mark Bloomstine.

Each of the honorees have been recognized with a gift of $500 to their chosen charities.

Second Harvest Food Bank, Mercy Center for Women, Emma’s Soup Kitchen, and Lions Eye Bank of Northwest PA have been given $500 each.

Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent said that this provides an opportunity to formally recognize the enormous contributions that every physician makes to their mission.

“Each of these four physicians have selected charities to give $500 to and of course the charities are very grateful for the award as well,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN St. Vincent.

The Erie County Medical Society have contributed $75 to those donations for each honoree.