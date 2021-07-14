AHN to bring new patrolling UTV to Presque Isle State Park

More safety measures are being put in place at Presque Isle State Park.

Allegheny Health Network ensured a faster way for visitors to receive emergency services.

Allegheny Health Network’s pre-hospital staff will be driving an emergency side by side unit UTV patrolling Presque Isle starting today.

The reason behind it is to get emergency services to a patient faster.

Allegheny Health Network noticed a need for faster treatment in emergency situations after speaking with Presque Isle life guards, Millcreek Paramedic Service, and the West Lake Fire Department.

“With their response time coming from you know, Millcreek down to parts of Presque Isle, it can take 20 to 25 minutes sometimes for critical patients. So we thought wouldn’t it be great to haver an addition down here> Maybe on a UTV to be able to go to these patients, these critical patients quicker,” said Jean Thompson, PHRN, Pre Hospital Business Development Specialist at Allegheny Health Network.

On any given weekend, Presque Isle can see up to 50,000 people. This traffic can hamper emergency response times.

Being able to have a unit here on the park cuts that response time to just a few minutes without any kind of major medical emergency on the park, which increases the chances of survivability for all of our park visitors exponentially,” said Matt Greene, Presque Isle State Park Operations Manager.

This UTV is fully equipped with emergency equipment and will be a huge time saver when it comes to emergency situations.

“Time is critical with many patients, stroke patients, patients that are having a heart attack. The quicker especially if someone goes into cardiac arrest the quicker that we can get them that advanced life support and advanced care is crucial to saving lives,” said Thompson.

Thompson said that before the UTV, the patients had to wait until the ambulance arrived to get proper treatment, but now they are getting life saving treatment before getting in the ambulance.

“Twelve leading KGs, putting IV’s, getting fluids for people who may have been out in the sun too long, being able to give medications that they weren’t otherwise able to get until the ambulance arrived,” said Jean Thompson, PHRN, Prehospital Business Development Specialist at AHN.

Thompson said that they can get to almost every part of the beach within four to five minutes for a patient in need.

This service will continue for not only this summer, but for summers for years to come.

