Air Conditioning Businesses Adjusting to Challenges During Pandemic

During the midst of a pandemic and heat wave, it has been a busy and unusual time for air conditioning businesses around the area.

One business owner, Chuck Ollinger, who owns his own plumbing, heating and cooling company said they are doing many AC repairs, because of the excessive increase in temperatures coming earlier than normal this year.

Many people have been forced to work from home because of the pandemic, which has led to more sales.

Another challenge they have faced is having to import many air conditioning parts from other countries during the pandemic.

“We just ran into that the last week, week and a half, you start to see some of the slowdowns and materials, there is a back log and the little shutdown two, three months ago when all the factories were shutting down, it’s showing up now so that is a challenge too,” said Aaron Ollinger from Chuck Ollinger Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.