(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As the weekend approaches, air quality is expected to improve after a week where it repeatedly reached unhealthy levels.

The air quality in the Erie area is expected to reach the good to unhealthy range with the AQI ranging from 48-38 between Saturday and Monday the before going back into the moderate range Tuesday with an estimated AQI of 69.

Meadville is expected to see its AQI reach 49 in the good range Saturday and go down to 39 by Monday before reaching 59 Tuesday.

Ashtabula is also expected to follow a similar trajectory of reaching the good to unhealthy range Saturday before increasing back in to the moderate range.

Jamestown, New York is the exception and is expected to stay in the 64-54 moderate range through the weekend and into Monday.

The Department of Environmental Protection also declared a Code Red air quality action day for all of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Erie’s current AQI is available below:

Harmful smoke stemming from the Canadian wildfires in the Erie area began to dissipate as the day went on Friday.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities to avoid breathing in the particles.

Showers and potential thunderstorm coverage in the Erie area will also increase the probability with Sunday bringing more widespread rain chances and durations.

Regardless, the rain will help the air quality and there will be periods of rain-free weather as well. Warm and muggy weather to start the month of July.