Air quality index ranging between 100-150 today, which is again in the unhealthy range for people with lung and/or cardiac conditions. It is recommended that those with those conditions reduce their activity today and stay indoors. Circulate the air in the house if possible with air conditioning or the furnace fan. Those in general good health can continue normal activity. Use caution when exercising or working outside. Watch for excessive coughing or shortness of breath and take a break if you experience those conditions.