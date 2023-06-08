The Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to range from 100-150, and that range will tend to continue through the day. The forest fires in eastern Canada continue to be the main culprit, and the winds will continue to favor bringing the smoke into our region at least through tomorrow. As a high pressure builds in Saturday, the AQI is expected to drop. Those sensitive to the high AQI should again excercise caution and limit strenous outdoor activitiy until the numbers drop.