Air traffic control tower at Erie International Airport staffed for fewer hours

The air traffic control tower at Erie International Airport is staffed fewer hours these days.

In recent weeks, the tower at Tom Ridge Field has only been staffed by the FAA between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Previously, it was staffed 6:00 a.m. to midnight. Before that, it was staffed 24 hours a day.

Fewer flights is the reason, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to airport director Derek Martin.

When no one is in the local airport, Erie International is handled by air traffic controllers in Buffalo. Martin said that pilots have the ability to turn on runway lights as needed.

