Air traffic significantly down at the Erie International Airport

Air traffic is continuing to decline. In comparison to last year TSA checkpoint travel is now down 93%.

Flights are still happening at the Erie International Airport, however there will be some cutbacks soon.

Airport Executive Director Derek Martin stated that beginning April 2nd, Delta will go down to one flight in and out a day and American Airlines will be doing something similar through May.

With the flights decreasing, workers are still keeping busy.

“We are taking the opportunity to do some more work on the airfield with our staff. When we have dry days there’s additional painting. There’s things called over burden where we remove stuff from the shoulders. We work on our fence lines. There’s a lot of things we are going to try to keep them busy during this time,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of Erie International Airport.

Martin explained that the airport was up in numbers in both January and February, but expect March to be a substantial downfall.