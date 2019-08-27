AIRA app for visually impaired now available at Erie Maritime Museum, among six other locations

The Erie Maritime Museum is one of six locations testing the AIRA app. It’s a downloadable app used by the blind or visually impaired.

Once on the app, visitors can navigate through the museum with an agent on their phone, who will walk them through and describe the exhibits.

The Maritime Museum is one of six in the state trying the app out. AIRA can be used in other locations as well, such as the grocery store.

The app is simple to use. Users can download the app and add money to use it based on minutes.

One woman who is legally blind said the app has been freeing.

“You get to go to the museum by yourself. You can look at the exhibits as long as you want. You can have them read the text to you. You can have them describe the gift shop to you. It’s great,” said Shelley Rhodes, Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services, Employee.

The Maritime Museum is offering free minutes on their property for those using the app.