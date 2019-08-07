AirBorn expands to Lake City, creating hundreds of new jobs

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to western Erie County. This will be the result of one company breaking ground on a new project today.

Dozens of people were at the groundbreaking in Lake City for AirBorn. The Lake City company is going to double the size of its manufacturing center.

As AirBorn begins a new chapter in Erie County, the longest tenured employee is reflecting on her time spent at the company over the years.

“We started, you know, 30 years ago, and progressed to this building. Now we are expanding. It’s just been a lot of fun,”, said Lois Peters, Line Lead, AirBorn.

“I think we are on a little bit of a run, and the future never looked brighter,” said Mike Cole, President and COO, AirBorn.

That run will bring nearly 250 new jobs to Erie County. They will include engineers, assemblers, technicians, supply chain, and shipping workers.

This is not AirBorn’s only location, so this expansion honors the work that is happening in Lake City.

“Operations in Minnesota, then operations in Texas, and the fact that northwestern Pennsylvania, the Erie area, Lake City, beat those two other locations out for these particular jobs, in this expansion, is just a testament to the hard work of the people who are here right now,” said Dennis Davin, PA Secretary of Community and Economic Development.

The company has already began posting some of the new jobs. One veteran employee is offering some advice for anyone looking to join the AirBorn team.

“Don’t be afraid to come in here and fill out an application. If you have any questions, people will be more than welcome to answer your questions,” said Peters.

The expansion of AirBorn became possible after Governor Tom Wolf announced the Commonwealth would invest $3.7 million into the company earlier this year.

In total, the employee owned company will grow to over 60,000 square feet in Lake City.