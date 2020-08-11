AirBorn hiring manufacturing positions at Lake City facility

AirBorn, a local manufacturer of electronic components used by medical, defense, industrial, and space industries, has announced it is hiring manufacturing assemblers immediately to begin paid-training.

“We announced an expansion of our Lake City manufacturing facility last summer, and now we’re ready to staff the production lines,” said AirBorn President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Cole. “As a result, we’re rapidly adding team members at our factory.”

“We’re looking to get these new team members onboard as soon as possible,” said Talent Acquisition Manager Chad Lyon. “New hires will be trained and assigned to various roles within our manufacturing facility.”

According to AirBorn, “our factories remain open producing essential products in support of men and women on the front lines. We’ve implemented numerous health and safety protocols to protect our team members.”

Positions are available at the Lake City facility and you must be 18 or older to apply. You can apply online at airborn.com/careers.