“It got away from me.”

Those were the words of the pilot of a single engine Cessna airplane that slid off the runway and over an embankment at Port Meadville Airport Wednesday evening.

The FAA is investigating the mishap.

The plane was piloted by a Butler man who was preparing to take off according to what the airport manager told the Meadville Tribune.

Neither the pilot nor his wife, who was a passenger, were injured in the incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, the plane was still in the weeds.