Airport Authority to hold special meeting regarding future of the Wall of Fame

The future of the Wall of Fame at Erie International Airport will be the subject of a special board meeting today.

The Airport Authority has called a meeting at its law firm to discuss the aviation wall of fame. This comes after the authority voted six to two at its last meeting, defeating a resolution calling for the wall to be restored.

The Erie International Airport director has said the wall was removed to make way for expansion of the baggage claim area at the terminal building. However, the authority has taken considerable heat over that move, and it may reconsider, or find a compromise that all parties can agree on.