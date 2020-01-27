1  of  2
Airport Authority to hold special meeting to discuss future of Aviation Wall of Fame

The future of the Aviation Wall of Fame at the Erie International Airport will be the subject of a special board meeting tomorrow.

The Airport Authority called a meeting at its law firm on Tuesday to discuss the Aviation Wall of Fame.

This comes after the authority voted 6 to 2 at its last meeting, defeating a resolution calling for the wall to be restored.

The airport director has said the wall was removed to make way for the expansion of the baggage claim area in the terminal building.

However, the authority has taken considerable heat over the move and may reconsider.

We will keep you updated on what happens right here on yourerie.com.

