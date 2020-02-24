Airport secures grant to offer direct flights to Washington Dulles Airport

Erie travelers will soon have a new place they can fly to.

The Erie Regional Airport Authority announced today they are working on the final steps to secure non-stop service to the Washington Dulles Airport.

The authority announced that the airport was awarded the Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant that was applied for in July of 2019.

Erie International Airport Executive Director Derek Martin is working with United Airlines to secure an aircraft and crew for direct flights to the Washington Dulles Airport.

“It gives our regional passengers an opportunity to connect to Washington, as well as, going up and down the East Coast if they want to go to Boston, Miami, or any city, as well as, if they want to go to Europe. It gives more travel options to people out of the community,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie Regional Airport Authority.

Senator Casey released the following statement today on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant to Erie Regional Airport:

“The Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant will allow Erie Regional Airport to attract more customers and give the residents of Northwestern Pennsylvania more flight options close to home. Establishing a new direct flight to Washington Dulles Airport on United Airlines will help create jobs and spur economic growth. I was proud to advocate on behalf of the Erie Regional Airport Authority in their efforts to secure this funding and will continue to make transportation and economic development in Pennsylvania top priorities.”

It was announced that through the additional flights, Erie would see an additional 30,000 visitors each year.