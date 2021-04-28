Ajax-Erie and Erie Press Systems joining forces with ParkOhio

Ajax/Ceco and long standing Erie manufacturing company Erie Press Systems are joining forces within ParkOhio.

ParkOhio is a company that operates more than 125 manufacturing sites and supply chains nationwide, investing into the Erie manufacturing industry through Ajax/Ceco and Erie Press Systems.

ParkOhio wants to compete globally as North America’s largest forging equipment supplier of new equipment, rebuilding service and replacement parts.

Edward Crawford, former CEO of ParkOhio says his company’s investing into manufacturing in Erie demonstrates the commitment to local job creation.

“This is my atmosphere, this is going to be a very, very important company. We’re combining three very powerful small companies and we’re creating one great monster that can step up against any global competition in the world.” Crawford said.

Crawford says he hopes many in the Erie community can take the opportunity to apply for job openings.