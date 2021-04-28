Ajax-Erie and Erie Press Systems joining forces with ParkOhio

Ajax-Erie and Erie Press Systems are joining forces with ParkOhio. The integration will be announced at a press conference Wednesday.

ParkOhio will announce an investment into the Erie manufacturing industry through the integration of Ajax/CECO and Erie Press Systems – to compete globally as North America’s largest forging equipment supplier of new equipment, rebuilds, service, and replacement parts.

ParkOhio purchased the Erie operations from majority owners Doug and George Currie in 2019. ParkOhio is an industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business operating in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products, according to its website.

The company is expected to announce at the press conference today that it is currently renovating the Erie offices and facility along with upgrading its ERP software and retrofitting its machining center.