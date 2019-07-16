Akron, Ohio man indicted on bank robbery charges

A resident of Akron, Ohio has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on three charges related to bank robbery, United States Attorney Scott Brady announced today.

The three-count Indictment, returned on July 10 and unsealed today, names Vernon Marquis McGhee-Luster, 33, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on October 18, 2018, McGhee-Luster robbed the PNC Bank at 3830 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 15504. On October 24, 2018, McGhee-Luster robbed the Citizens Bank at 4761 Route 8, Allison Park, PA 15101 and attempted to rob the PNC Bank at 2802 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Erie Police Department, the Hampton Township Police Department, the Neshannock Township Police Department, and the Akron Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.