Albion Area Fair returns for 76th year

The biggest little fair around returns for its 76th year.

The Albion Area Fair kicked off tonight at the Albion Fair Grounds.

People got the opportunity to enjoy everything the fair has to offer including rides, shows, and livestock.

The vice president said that it’s a great feeling to get back to normal and bring this event to the community again.

“This is fantastic. We’ve been waiting two years for this and we’re so excited. We have 250 volunteers that came back and they’re here putting on a fair for all the people,” said Randy Hites, Vice President of Albion Area Fair.

The fair continues through Thursday night. Admission is five dollars for one day or ten dollars for a week long pass.

