Albion residents turned out Monday to cheer on the participants of the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Members of the Northwestern Marching Band, SCI Albion’s Color Guard, and members of the Girl Scouts all participated during the event to honor those who have made the greatest sacrifice.

Craneville Volunteer Fire Crews and school buses from the Northwestern School District also drove the parade route.

Of course the youngest spectators were not forgotten, members of SCI Albion handed out treats to those lining the streets.