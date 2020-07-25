Albion Community Rallies to Support First Responder’s Family in Time of Need

The local community has reached out and helped a first responder’s family in a time of need.

Dave Maynard, a paramedic, is raising his two sons while dealing with health issues, including driving back and forth to Pittsburgh for treatments, but now they are overwhelmed by the support they’ve received through a donation page as well as others who have shown the family acts of kindness.

One of Dave Maynard’s sons, Benjamin, said it’s been difficult being away from his father who has been seeking medical treatment in Pittsburgh.

“It was stressful to see someone you love hurting so bad,” said Benjamin Maynard.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and who has just helped in some way.”

But now a donation page has raised more than $15,000 to help with paying for those treatments.

Benjamin Maynard’s grandmother said these donations will help the family while Dave recovers.

“Don’t know how to express our profound gratitude for everything, every donation, every prayer, every kind word and thought for just being present and giving support,” said Alice Grady.

A friend of the family who created the donation page said the community’s response is a reflection of the way people support each other locally even during uncertain times.

“I reached out to both the grandma and the dad and said you know I really want to help you guys would you mind if I set this up?” asked Katie Mihalak, the creator of the Maynard Family Donation Page.

“Within three hours we hit $10,000,” she added.

And the support didn’t stop at donations with Benjamin Maynard saying he’s grateful to those who have given them rides, helped out with groceries, even one local pizza shop owner said the pie was on the house.

“Even though there’s so much going on in the world that people still have the kindness in them to help in anyway they can,” said Maynard.

If you would like to donate, click here.