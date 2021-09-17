Albion Fair continues to be in full swing with a showcase of wildlife animals

The Albion Fair continues to be in full swing with a showcase of some wildlife animals.

The host of Bwana Jim Wildlife is showcasing a variety of reptile snakes, alligators, dangerous lizards, and birds that prey.

The host of the show said that all of these animals are rescued domestic animals that he enjoys showcasing to people while educating the natural characteristics of these animals.

“It’s fun. The kids love it and you give them a chance to do stuff that they see in their backyard and also giving them information about it they didn’t know before. Even the adults are interested with some of the stuff you have to tell them,” said Bwana Jim, Host of Wildlife Show.

You will be able to see Bwana Jim Wildlife at the fair on Friday and Saturday.

