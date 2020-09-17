Albion Fair Food Frenzy takes place in Albion

A fair food frenzy takes over Albion tonight.

The Albion Fair was supposed to take place this week, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Instead of the Albion Fair this year, food vendors set up stations for people to walk up and order their fair favorites.

Despite the fair being canceled, organizers said that it is important to bring a small part of the fair to Erie County.

“Community is so important to the fairs. We need to have the opportunity for these folks to gather and say hello, even if it is six feet away with masks on,” said Kathy Ross, Owner of Ross Concessions.

The Albion Fair Food Frenzy will continue thru Saturday September 19th.