Albion Family Opening Food Stands In Place of Summer Fair

There may not be many fairs on the schedule this Summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fill of fair food.

The Ross family in Albion will be opening two of their stands on their own property offering fair food since they have no fairs to attend.

They are offering barbecue in one stand and funnel cakes along with other fried desserts in the other through Sunday.

They are located on the family property at mile marker 13 on route 6N west of route 98.

“We thought people would be ready to get some fair food, it’s that time of year, this is our chance to do that,” said Kathy Ross from Ross Concessions.

“It’s similar to a drive-up ice cream, you pull in, you park and then you walk up, stand in line socially distanced and get your items and go,” she added.

Kathy and her husband may open more stands and look to move to fairgrounds after the holiday weekend.